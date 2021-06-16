Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time top scorer in the history of the European Championship with a late penalty in Portugal’s opening Euro 2020 game against Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday.

Ronaldo’s strike, which put the title holders 2-0 up with three minutes left, was his 10th in the European Championship finals, spread across five tournaments going back to 2004.

Ronaldo then added another goal in stoppage time, his 11th Euros strike securing a 3-0 win in the Group F match.

Ronaldo, at the age of 36, beats the previous mark of nine set by France’s Michel Platini.

All of Platini’s goals came in France’s triumphant Euro campaign on home soil in 1984.

In contrast Ronaldo scored twice at Euro 2004 when Portugal lost in the final to Greece as hosts, then added one in 2008, three in 2012 and three more when the Selecao won the trophy in 2016.

He now has 106 goals altogether for his country, leaving him just three goals away from equalling the all-time international scoring record of 109 held by Iran’s Ali Daei.

Here are some reactions to Ronaldo’s latest record:

Tactical view of Cristiano Ronaldo's second goal for Portugal. pic.twitter.com/ZUY8WslQtr — B/R Goal (@br_goal) June 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's European Championship records:

Most goals - 11

Most goals in qualifying - 31

Most matches with at least one goal - 8

Most matches with at least 2 goals - 3

Most tournaments with at least one goal - 5

Most tournaments with at least three goals - 2#EURO2020 👑 pic.twitter.com/vw1eV03Kuu — Goal (@goal) June 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is now the all-time top-scorer in UEFA’s elite competitions for both club AND country. 🤯



145 goals in those two competitions combined. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has now won 12 games at the European Championships, more than any other player in the history of the tournament.



GOAT for a reason. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/u26FkATFoW — William Hill (@WilliamHill) June 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo 🤩



⚽️ All-time EURO top scorer (11 goals)

🇵🇹 All-time top scorer for Portugal (106 goals)

👕 First player to appear at 5 EURO final tournaments

👏 First player to score at 5 consecutive EURO final tournaments #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/rjJ7C5iXo1 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 15, 2021

First player to play in 5 Euros.



First player to score in 5 Euros.



Only 3 goals behind Ali Daei’s record for all-time international goal scorer.



Cristiano Ronaldo is a machine 🤖 pic.twitter.com/q0FIZsWPJI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 15, 2021

Well done to @Cristiano, who becomes the all-time leading goalscorer in the European Championships following his brace against Hungary! 👏🇵🇹#EURO2020 ⚪⚫ #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/JHksueXT5R — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo’s game by numbers vs. Hungary:



87% pass accuracy

49 touches — 8 inside the box

4 shots [2 on target]

3/3 long passes

1/3 dribbles

2 goals

1.51 np xG



Came to life at the end of the game. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BB3crovxnT — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has accumulated more xG at Euro 2020 (2.33) than 19 of the 22 teams to have played so far. — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) June 15, 2021

Most goals in RM history, in UCL history, in EUROs history, in INTL history and in football history. The greatest ever. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/tZ8kQtoHIi — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 15, 2021

List of players with 🔟 or more goals at European Championships:



Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐



End of list. pic.twitter.com/AR7rfWlZZb — Bet9ja (@Bet9jaOfficial) June 15, 2021

15th June 2018: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs 🇪🇸



15th June 2021: ⚽️⚽️ vs 🇭🇺



Cristiano Ronaldo has started the last two major tournaments with a bang. 💥 pic.twitter.com/C0EoQsqLQN — William Hill (@WilliamHill) June 15, 2021

Inputs from AFP