A debut is never easy. You worry about looking silly. You get a little more nervous than usual. But trying telling Shafali Verma that as she cruised to 96 on Test debut in England against a bowling attack that had Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Natalie Sciver and Sophie Ecclestone.
It was a special innings by a special player. When she was finally dismissed, she looked gutted. She sat down for a bit beyond the boundary before reluctantly walked back to the dressing room.
Verman didn’t get her century but she shouldn’t mind it. She saw the opportunity when Cross went full, but the fielder in the deep gets to the ball in time as the Indian youngster mishit it. Still, this innings would have taught her many lessons that will stand her in good stead in the years to come.
Here are some reactions to the sensational knock:
