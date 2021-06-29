World Test Championship Final Watch: ‘It's heavier than you think’ – New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on lifting WTC mace New Zealand got their hands on the World Test Championship mace for the first time after their victory against India, and it left the players a bit surprised. Scroll Staff An hour ago GLYN KIRK / AFP "It's heavier than you think" 😂😂Find out from Kane Williamson what it was like picking up the ICC Test Mace for the first time. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/YslSKb4FEE— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 28, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kane Williamson cricket icc world test championship Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments