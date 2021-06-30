Defending champion Novak Djokovic survived a series of falls on Centre Court to reach the Wimbledon third round on Wednesday with a straight sets win over Kevin Anderson while Nick Kyrgios won his first match since the Australian Open, defeating French 21st seed Ugo Humbert in five sets.

World No 1 Djokovic, chasing a sixth Wimbledon and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, won 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 over the 102nd-ranked South African.

The 60th-ranked Kyrgios triumphed 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 9-7 in a match held over from Tuesday evening when the final set was level at 3-3.

However, Djokovic slipped and fell on at least five occasions on Centre Court, the day after Serena Williams suffered a tearful, tournament-ending injury on Tuesday due to similar slips.

‘Slippery under roof’, ‘a joke’: Wimbledon courts under fire after Serena, Mannarino retire hurt

Each time, 34-year-old Djokovic dusted himself down to set up a clash against either Italian veteran Andreas Seppi or American qualifier Denis Kudla. Despite the tumbles, the Serb cruised to victory over the man he defeated in the 2018 final without facing a single break point and committing just six unforced errors.

Kyrgios too shrugged off an ugly-looking fall in the 13th game of the final set when his right knee buckled beneath him. On Tuesday, he was overheard muttering that the grass on Court One was a joke.

His 23 aces and 51 winners sent him into a second round clash with Italy’s Gianluca Mager. Four of those aces had come on Tuesday in the first game of the fourth set, a service game which took just 43 seconds.

In all, 80 singles matches were scheduled for Wednesday.

French 13th seed Gael Monfils defeated Australia’s Christopher O’Connell 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-4 in a first round tie which had started on Monday.

Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini, the champion at Queen’s and tipped to go deep at Wimbledon, edged Argentina’s Guido Pella 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Japan’s Kei Nishikori, a two-time quarter-finalist, claimed his 100th Grand Slam match win by seeing off Australia’s Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

On Court 18, Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka shrugged off a 36-ace barrage, as well as a 38-centimetre height difference, to defeat John Isner to reach the second round for the first time.

Nishioka won 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 against the 2018 semi-finalist who also unleashed 87 winners.

Standing at just 5ft 7ins (1.70m) to the 28th-seeded American’s 6ft 10in (2.08m), the 58th-ranked Nishioka triumphed after three previous first round exits. The 25-year-old will face Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia for a spot in the last 32.

Results

Second round

Denis Shapovalov (CAN x10) bt Pablo Andújar (ESP) – walkover

First round

Christian Garín (CHI x17) bt Bernabé Zapata Miralles (ESP) 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Matteo Berrettini (ITA x7) bt Guido Pella (ARG) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0

Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) bt Grégoire Barrère (FRA) 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 7-6 (7/3)

Aljaz Bedene (SLO) bt Corentin Moutet (FRA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-0

Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) bt John Isner (USA x28) 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4

Jérémy Chardy (FRA) bt Aslan Karatsev (RUS x20) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (8/6), 6-3

Ilya Ivashka (BLR) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-1, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5)

Kei Nishikori (JPN) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Gianluca Mager (ITA) bt Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG) 7-6 (7/3), 6-0, 4-6, 6-3

Cameron Norrie (GBR x29) bt Lucas Pouille (FRA) 6-7 (6/8), 7-5, 6-2, 7-5

Sam Querrey (USA) bt Pablo Carreño-Busta (ESP x11) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 7-5