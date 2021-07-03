India’s One-Day International captain Mithali Raj on Saturday in Worcester created the record for most runs across formats in women’s international cricket, going past the record that was held by Charlotte Edwards.

Mithali was already only the second woman to score more than 10,000 runs in international cricket and she has now overtaken Edwards. The record was created during the run-chase of the third and final ODI of India’s tour of England.

Mithali began the match 11 short of the mark and crossed the milestone with a four down the ground.

England vs India 3rd ODI live blog

Mithali had reached the five-figure mark in the third ODI of the home series against South Africa earlier in the year.

Edwards, the former England captain, had made 10,273 runs overall, in a career that stretched from 1996 to 2016. Mithali, on the other hand, made her India debut back in June 1999, in an ODI against Ireland in Milton Keynes.

Player Matches Runs Average Mithali Raj 317* 10277* 46.90* Charlotte Edwards 309 10273 37.49 Suzie Bates 247* 7849* 36.17 Stafanie Taylor 234* 7818* 40.71 Meg Lanning 199* 7024* 43.35 Sarah Taylor 226 6533 33.16 Karen Rolton 170 6221 49.37 Amy Satterthwaite 236 5842 31.40 Belinda Clark 134 5767 46.88 Claire Taylor 168 5746 38.56 *Active streaks (Via Sky Sports broadcast)

More to follow