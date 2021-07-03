India’s One-Day International captain Mithali Raj on Saturday in Worcester created the record for most runs across formats in women’s international cricket, going past the record that was held by Charlotte Edwards.
Mithali was already only the second woman to score more than 10,000 runs in international cricket and she has now overtaken Edwards. The record was created during the run-chase of the third and final ODI of India’s tour of England.
Mithali began the match 11 short of the mark and crossed the milestone with a four down the ground.
Mithali had reached the five-figure mark in the third ODI of the home series against South Africa earlier in the year.
Edwards, the former England captain, had made 10,273 runs overall, in a career that stretched from 1996 to 2016. Mithali, on the other hand, made her India debut back in June 1999, in an ODI against Ireland in Milton Keynes.
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Mithali Raj
|317*
|10277*
|46.90*
|Charlotte Edwards
|309
|10273
|37.49
|Suzie Bates
|247*
|7849*
|36.17
|Stafanie Taylor
|234*
|7818*
|40.71
|Meg Lanning
|199*
|7024*
|43.35
|Sarah Taylor
|226
|6533
|33.16
|Karen Rolton
|170
|6221
|49.37
|Amy Satterthwaite
|236
|5842
|31.40
|Belinda Clark
|134
|5767
|46.88
|Claire Taylor
|168
|5746
|38.56
