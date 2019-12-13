This hearty, chewy pasta on the menu at Qualia comes from the southern region of Italy, specifically from Puglia. Inspired by the young green produce of spring, this dish uses an abundance of fresh, spring vegetables, including young peas and spinach.

Rahul Akerkar

Rahul Akerkar started his culinary journey 35 years ago, working in many of New York’s top kitchens over a 10-year period. He returned to India in 1989 and since then, has been busy changing the way we eat. Known for setting industry trends with his creative, ingredient-driven cuisine, and warm attentive hospitality, Rahul’s award-winning restaurants secured his position as one of India’s first successful, chef-restaurateur entrepreneurs. In his career, he has won many accolades – he was featured in Asiaweek’s Survey of “Kitchen Gods” in 2001 and was 28 on San Pellegrino’s List of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2013. More recently, he won Chef of The Year at the Times Food Awards 2016, Mumbai. He has been guest chef in several kitchens around the world, authored numerous articles, and frequently consults to the food and hospitality industry. In early 2015, he sold his hospitality company and after a two-year hiatus, opened Qualia, his return to the Indian culinary scene, in April 2019.