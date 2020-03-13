In winters, street hawkers [in north India] sell warm and delicious moong daal pakori with shredded radish and loads of spicy green chutney... simply yummy! Hawkers often call this ‘Ram ladoo’.

Ingredients 250 gm yellow lentils, skinned (washed and soaked in water for at least 6 hours or overnight)

250 gm radish, shredded

Green chutney (as much as you want)

Oil to fry fritters

Red chilli powder to taste

Salt to taste

Preparation Grind the lentils to a rough paste in a mixer-grinder, using very little water if required. Do not make a smooth paste. Beat the ground lentil in a bowl using a whisker for 5-7 minutes till it feels really light and frothy and is of a soft dropping consistency. Add salt and red chilli powder. Mix well. Heat oil in a pan for deep frying. Using a spoon, drop small dollops of paste into the oil. Reduce heat to medium. Fry balls till golden yellow. Drain excess oil on paper napkin. Serve loaded with grated radish (optional) and spicy green chutney.

Excerpted with permission from Pull of Pulses: Full of Beans, Salma Husain & Vijay Thukral, Niyogi Books.

Salma Husain Salma Husain is a passionate cook, food historian and a Persian scholar. She has appeared on Indian television and worked with celebrity chef Gary Rhodes on a British TV show. Salma writes on food for popular journals and newspapers and has award-winning books to her credit. See more