When black rice, once forbidden to commoners, became available to all, we discovered that it was not only one of the most nutrient-dense grain but also among the most delicious. I have created a healthier and lighter version of the popular black rice kheer by replacing regular milk with coconut milk, which makes it better. The coconut also lends a mild fragrance and tropical flavour to the kheer.

Serves 4

Cook Time 30 m Plus 2 hours for soaking rice

Ingredients 1.5 cups water

1 cup black rice

500 ml coconut milk

¾ tbsp palm sugar (or regular sugar)

2 whole cardamoms

Preparation Wash the rice and soak it in water for a couple of hours. In a pan, cook the rice in coconut milk, along with whole cardamoms. It will take around 20 minutes for the rice to cook through and the milk to thicken. Keep stirring to make sure rice doesn’t stick to the bottom. Add sugar once rice is soft. With the back of a spoon, mash up a few grains. I like to keep the grains whole so that it gives the dish a nutty relief. Remove the cardamom pods and transfer the kheer to a serving dish. Serve with a topping of freshly grated coconut.