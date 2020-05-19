This family recipe takes me back to the small town of Rajaldesar in Rajasthan and the memories of my great grandfather, a freedom fighter who cherished it greatly. An older member of the household passed it on to me.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
40m
Ingredients
- 500 gm spinach
- 200 gm lotus stem (nadru)
- 50 gm ghee
- 5 gm ginger paste
- 5 gm cream
- 2 gm garlic paste
- 2 gm turmeric powder
- 1 gm ginger, julienned
- 1 gm coriander powder
- 1 gm cumin seeds
- 1 gm hing
- 150 ml refined oil
- 4-5 fresh green chillies, chopped
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Cut the lotus stem into thin slices and deep fry them.
- Shred the spinach and keep it aside.
- In a pan, add a few tablespoons of oil, and temper it with cumin and hing.
- Toss in the chopped green chillies, followed by ginger and garlic paste. Sauté well.
- Put in the spinach and let it cook through. Stir in the turmeric and coriander powder and continue sautéing the spinach for a few more minutes.
- Into this add the fried lotus stem and cook for a few minutes. Finish with cream, ghee and ginger juliennes.