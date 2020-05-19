This family recipe takes me back to the small town of Rajaldesar in Rajasthan and the memories of my great grandfather, a freedom fighter who cherished it greatly. An older member of the household passed it on to me.

Serves 4

Cook Time 40 m

Ingredients 500 gm spinach

200 gm lotus stem (nadru)

50 gm ghee

5 gm ginger paste

5 gm cream

2 gm garlic paste

2 gm turmeric powder

1 gm ginger, julienned

1 gm coriander powder

1 gm cumin seeds

1 gm hing

150 ml refined oil

4-5 fresh green chillies, chopped

Salt to taste

Preparation Cut the lotus stem into thin slices and deep fry them. Shred the spinach and keep it aside. In a pan, add a few tablespoons of oil, and temper it with cumin and hing. Toss in the chopped green chillies, followed by ginger and garlic paste. Sauté well. Put in the spinach and let it cook through. Stir in the turmeric and coriander powder and continue sautéing the spinach for a few more minutes. Into this add the fried lotus stem and cook for a few minutes. Finish with cream, ghee and ginger juliennes.