My mother would fix us Kolambi Kadhkadhla in a jiffy after returning home from work. Simple but flavourful, it is the quintessential Pathare Prabhu comfort dish, best paired with Varan Bhaat.

Soumitra Velkar

Soumitra Velkar’s experiments in the kitchen are heavily influenced by the community to which he belongs, the Pathare Prabhus. Native to Mumbai, the Pathare Prabhus have a unique culinary tradition that is unlike most Maharashtrian cuisine. Unfortunately, this heritage is fading as the community’s numbers decline and hectic urban lifestyles homogenise traditions. Velkar’s family runs a catering service called Li’l Miss Greedy that offers some rare delicacies on its menu.