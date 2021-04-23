My mother would fix us Kolambi Kadhkadhla in a jiffy after returning home from work. Simple but flavourful, it is the quintessential Pathare Prabhu comfort dish, best paired with Varan Bhaat.

  • Serves

    3

  • Cook Time

    15m

Ingredients

  • 6 large prawns (or 8 medium)
  • 1 tbsp garlic
  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 2 tsp red chilli powder
  • 1 tsp Pathare Prabhu Sambhar Masala (or any garam masala)
  • ½ tsp turmeric powder
  • ¼ tsp asafoetida
  • Salt to taste
  • A couple of tablespoons of water

Preparation

  1. Heat oil in a pan on slow flame.
  2. Add asafoetida and garlic, and sauté until the raw smell disappears.
  3. Stir in salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and Pathare Prabhu Sambhar Masala. Mix well.
  4. Toss in the prawns. Pour in the water and cook for 3-4 minutes or until the prawns are fully done.
  5. Adjust seasoning and serve hot.
Soumitra Velkar

Soumitra Velkar

Soumitra Velkar’s experiments in the kitchen are heavily influenced by the community to which he belongs, the Pathare Prabhus. Native to Mumbai, the Pathare Prabhus have a unique culinary tradition that is unlike most Maharashtrian cuisine. Unfortunately, this heritage is fading as the community’s numbers decline and hectic urban lifestyles homogenise traditions. Velkar’s family runs a catering service called Li’l Miss Greedy that offers some rare delicacies on its menu.

