My mother would fix us Kolambi Kadhkadhla in a jiffy after returning home from work. Simple but flavourful, it is the quintessential Pathare Prabhu comfort dish, best paired with Varan Bhaat.
Serves
3
-
Cook Time
15m
Ingredients
- 6 large prawns (or 8 medium)
- 1 tbsp garlic
- 1 tbsp oil
- 2 tsp red chilli powder
- 1 tsp Pathare Prabhu Sambhar Masala (or any garam masala)
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- ¼ tsp asafoetida
- Salt to taste
- A couple of tablespoons of water
Preparation
- Heat oil in a pan on slow flame.
- Add asafoetida and garlic, and sauté until the raw smell disappears.
- Stir in salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and Pathare Prabhu Sambhar Masala. Mix well.
- Toss in the prawns. Pour in the water and cook for 3-4 minutes or until the prawns are fully done.
- Adjust seasoning and serve hot.