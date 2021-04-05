Borrowed from my granny’s kitchen, this Aampora Sharbat recipe is as delicious as it is beneficial. Roasting the raw mango takes away its inherent heat and gives the pulp a smokiness that, combined with the spices, makes the drink addictive and refreshing.

Serves 4

Cook Time 40 m

Ingredients 500 gm raw mangoes

1/3 cup caster sugar/powdered sugar (adjust as per your taste)

2 tbsp cumin seeds

½ tsp whole black peppercorn

750 ml water

2 sprigs mint leaves

Black salt to taste

Ice cubes For Garnish (optional) 1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp salt

Lemon

Preparation Place the raw mangoes on a handheld BBQ grill and roast them on stove top on low heat. Rotate them regularly, so they char evenly on all sides. It will take about 15 minutes for them to cook through. Leave the mangoes in a bowl of cold water for 10 minutes. Peel off the burnt skin and squeeze out the pulp. Discard the stone. Alternatively, scrape off the pulp with a knife. Dry roast the cumin seeds in a pan until fragrant and one shade darker. Keep aside. In a food processor, blitz the roasted cumin seeds and black peppercorn to a coarse powder. Keep aside for later. Tip the mango pulp into a food processor, followed by sugar, black salt and mint leaves. Blitz until smooth. Pass this mango mixture through a strainer and keep aside. Into a jug pour the 750 ml water, the raw mango pulp mixture and 1 tsp roasted spice powder prepared earlier. Stir well. The consistency of this cooler should be little thicker, so adjust water accordingly. Pour into glasses, add ice cubes and serve chilled. If you wish to garnish, mix smoked paprika and salt on a plate. Rub a lemon wedge along the rim of the glass and firmly press it, rim down, on the paprika-salt until fully coated.