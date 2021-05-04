This curry is a riotous explosion of flavours. The raw mangoes make it sharp and tangy. The red and green chillies give it a healthy helping of heat. And the coconut milk makes the gravy extra rich. Pair this curry with steamed Kerala red rice for an incredible meal.

Serves 8

Cook Time 30 m

Ingredients 2 kg coconut milk powder

1.2 kg prawn, cleaned

1 kg onion, chopped

1 kg tomato, chopped

400 gm raw mango, peeled and diced

40 gm ginger, chopped

40 gm green chilli, chopped

40 gm ginger paste

40 gm garlic paste

20 gm Kashmiri Red chilli powder

20 gm turmeric powder

20 gm curry leaves

10 gm mustard seeds

200 ml tamarind pulp

60 ml refined sunflower oil

Salt to taste For Rice 400 gm Kerala red rice

Preparation Heat oil in a saucepot and add fenugreek and mustard seeds. When they crackle, toss in the curry leaves and chopped onion. Cook until onions become translucent. Drop in the chopped tomatoes, ginger and green chilli, and sauté for 2 minutes. Stir in the ginger paste and garlic paste and continue sautéing for 2 minutes, before adding red chilli and turmeric powder. Make sure the spices are cooked. Make coconut milk with equal parts coconut milk powder and warm water. Pour into the saucepot, followed by the raw mangoes. Let it simmer until the gravy is slightly thick and the mangoes become tender. Add the cleaned prawns and cook until they are done. Stir in the tamarind pulp just before removing the sauce pot from heat. For Rice Wash and soak the red rice for 2 hours in sufficient water. Boil until well done and then drain. Serve piping hot prawn and mango curry with Kerala red rice.