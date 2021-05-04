This curry is a riotous explosion of flavours. The raw mangoes make it sharp and tangy. The red and green chillies give it a healthy helping of heat. And the coconut milk makes the gravy extra rich. Pair this curry with steamed Kerala red rice for an incredible meal.

  • Serves

    8

  • Cook Time

    30m

Ingredients

  • 2 kg coconut milk powder
  • 1.2 kg prawn, cleaned
  • 1 kg onion, chopped
  • 1 kg tomato, chopped
  • 400 gm raw mango, peeled and diced
  • 40 gm ginger, chopped
  • 40 gm green chilli, chopped
  • 40 gm ginger paste
  • 40 gm garlic paste
  • 20 gm Kashmiri Red chilli powder
  • 20 gm turmeric powder
  • 20 gm curry leaves
  • 10 gm mustard seeds
  • 200 ml tamarind pulp
  • 60 ml refined sunflower oil
  • Salt to taste

For Rice

  • 400 gm Kerala red rice

Preparation

  1. Heat oil in a saucepot and add fenugreek and mustard seeds. When they crackle, toss in the curry leaves and chopped onion. Cook until onions become translucent.
  2. Drop in the chopped tomatoes, ginger and green chilli, and sauté for 2 minutes.
  3. Stir in the ginger paste and garlic paste and continue sautéing for 2 minutes, before adding red chilli and turmeric powder. Make sure the spices are cooked.
  4. Make coconut milk with equal parts coconut milk powder and warm water. Pour into the saucepot, followed by the raw mangoes.
  5. Let it simmer until the gravy is slightly thick and the mangoes become tender.
  6. Add the cleaned prawns and cook until they are done.
  7. Stir in the tamarind pulp just before removing the sauce pot from heat.

For Rice

  1. Wash and soak the red rice for 2 hours in sufficient water.
  2. Boil until well done and then drain.
  3. Serve piping hot prawn and mango curry with Kerala red rice.
Balpreet Singh Chadda

Balpreet Singh Chadda started his culinary journey in Puducherry in 2003 and has since cooked in numerous restaurants and hotels in India, UAE, Spain, France, Monaco and the Maldives. He is currently the Executive Sous Chef at Andaz Delhi and spearheads AnnaMaya, an Indian-inspired European Foodhall. His food philosophy can be summarised as ‘Thoughtfully sourced and carefully served’.

