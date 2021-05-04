This curry is a riotous explosion of flavours. The raw mangoes make it sharp and tangy. The red and green chillies give it a healthy helping of heat. And the coconut milk makes the gravy extra rich. Pair this curry with steamed Kerala red rice for an incredible meal.
Serves
8
-
Cook Time
30m
Ingredients
- 2 kg coconut milk powder
- 1.2 kg prawn, cleaned
- 1 kg onion, chopped
- 1 kg tomato, chopped
- 400 gm raw mango, peeled and diced
- 40 gm ginger, chopped
- 40 gm green chilli, chopped
- 40 gm ginger paste
- 40 gm garlic paste
- 20 gm Kashmiri Red chilli powder
- 20 gm turmeric powder
- 20 gm curry leaves
- 10 gm mustard seeds
- 200 ml tamarind pulp
- 60 ml refined sunflower oil
- Salt to taste
For Rice
- 400 gm Kerala red rice
Preparation
- Heat oil in a saucepot and add fenugreek and mustard seeds. When they crackle, toss in the curry leaves and chopped onion. Cook until onions become translucent.
- Drop in the chopped tomatoes, ginger and green chilli, and sauté for 2 minutes.
- Stir in the ginger paste and garlic paste and continue sautéing for 2 minutes, before adding red chilli and turmeric powder. Make sure the spices are cooked.
- Make coconut milk with equal parts coconut milk powder and warm water. Pour into the saucepot, followed by the raw mangoes.
- Let it simmer until the gravy is slightly thick and the mangoes become tender.
- Add the cleaned prawns and cook until they are done.
- Stir in the tamarind pulp just before removing the sauce pot from heat.
For Rice
- Wash and soak the red rice for 2 hours in sufficient water.
- Boil until well done and then drain.
- Serve piping hot prawn and mango curry with Kerala red rice.