Pazham Pori, also known as Ethakka Appam, is a popular fruit fritter made with plantains and all-purpose flour. In Kerala, it is generally eaten at breakfast or as a snack. It is easy to prepare and doesn’t require much cooking experience, so I guess most of you out there will be tempted to try it out.
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
25m
Ingredients
- 2 ripe Nendram banana
- 1 tbsp rice flour
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1 cup refined flour
- 3/4 cup water
- Salt to taste
- A pinch of turmeric
- Coconut oil for frying
Preparation
- Peel the bananas and slit them lengthwise.
- In a small bowl, mix the refined flour, rice flour, turmeric, sugar and salt. Add water and blend nicely to get a semi-thick batter.
- Dip the banana slices in the batter, coating them evenly, and deep-fry in coconut oil.
- Serve hot.