Pazham Pori, also known as Ethakka Appam, is a popular fruit fritter made with plantains and all-purpose flour. In Kerala, it is generally eaten at breakfast or as a snack. It is easy to prepare and doesn’t require much cooking experience, so I guess most of you out there will be tempted to try it out.

  • Serves

    2

  • Cook Time

    25m

Ingredients

  • 2 ripe Nendram banana
  • 1 tbsp rice flour
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • 1 cup refined flour
  • 3/4 cup water
  • Salt to taste
  • A pinch of turmeric
  • Coconut oil for frying 

Preparation

  1. Peel the bananas and slit them lengthwise.
  2. In a small bowl, mix the refined flour, rice flour, turmeric, sugar and salt. Add water and blend nicely to get a semi-thick batter.
  3. Dip the banana slices in the batter, coating them evenly, and deep-fry in coconut oil.
  4. Serve hot.
Regi Mathew, co-owner and culinary director of Kappa Chakka Kandhari in Chennai and Bengaluru, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for September. His culinary career, which began with the Taj Group of Hotels, has taken him to several countries, where he has learnt many cuisines. After 25 years in the F&B industry, he decided to closely explore the cuisine of his home state, Kerala. For three years, he travelled through the state, researching its food, and working with 265 housewives and 70 toddy shops, some of whom are now part of the restaurant’s kitchen. He has won several accolades in his career, including being adjudged the Chef of the Year at the Times Food Awards, Chennai, in 2018.

