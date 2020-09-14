Pazham Pori, also known as Ethakka Appam, is a popular fruit fritter made with plantains and all-purpose flour. In Kerala, it is generally eaten at breakfast or as a snack. It is easy to prepare and doesn’t require much cooking experience, so I guess most of you out there will be tempted to try it out.

Serves 2

Cook Time 25 m

Ingredients 2 ripe Nendram banana

1 tbsp rice flour

1 tbsp sugar

1 cup refined flour

3/4 cup water

Salt to taste



A pinch of turmeric

Coconut oil for frying

Preparation Peel the bananas and slit them lengthwise. In a small bowl, mix the refined flour, rice flour, turmeric, sugar and salt. Add water and blend nicely to get a semi-thick batter. Dip the banana slices in the batter, coating them evenly, and deep-fry in coconut oil. Serve hot.