Sukhiyan, a fritter made of pulses with jaggery and maida, holds an important place in Kerala’s cuisine. Families snack on it together when children return from school or college. Grown-ups have nostalgia-tinged memories of it. It is even sold at tea shops everywhere.
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
45m
Ingredients
- 1 cup green gram
- 1 cup grated coconut
- 1 cup refined flour
- 1/2 cup jaggery
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1/4 tsp cardamom powder
- A pinch of turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- Oil for frying
Preparation
- Soak the green gram in water for 1 hour. Drain and cook the green gram in a pressure cooker with a cup of water for five whistles.
- Prepare the jaggery syrup in a pan by melting the jaggery with ¼ cup water. Strain.
- Mix grated coconut and jaggery syrup in a pan and cook for 8-10 minutes.
- Add the cooked green gram and cardamom powder to the jaggery coconut mix and cook on slow flame for 7-8 mins.
- Allow the mixture to cool. Once cool, make small balls out of the mixture and keep aside.
- Prepare the batter by mixing refined flour turmeric, salt, sugar and water.
- Heat oil in a kadhai.
- Take the balls, dip in the batter and deep fry until they turn slightly golden brown.
- Serve as an evening snack.