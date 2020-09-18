Sukhiyan, a fritter made of pulses with jaggery and maida, holds an important place in Kerala’s cuisine. Families snack on it together when children return from school or college. Grown-ups have nostalgia-tinged memories of it. It is even sold at tea shops everywhere.

  • Serves

    2

  • Cook Time

    45m

Ingredients

  • 1 cup green gram
  • 1 cup grated coconut
  • 1 cup refined flour
  • 1/2 cup jaggery
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 1/4 tsp cardamom powder
  • A pinch of turmeric powder
  • Salt to taste
  • Oil for frying

Preparation

  1. Soak the green gram in water for 1 hour. Drain and cook the green gram in a pressure cooker with a cup of water for five whistles.
  2. Prepare the jaggery syrup in a pan by melting the jaggery with ¼ cup water. Strain.
  3. Mix grated coconut and jaggery syrup in a pan and cook for 8-10 minutes.
  4. Add the cooked green gram and cardamom powder to the jaggery coconut mix and cook on slow flame for 7-8 mins.
  5. Allow the mixture to cool. Once cool, make small balls out of the mixture and keep aside.
  6. Prepare the batter by mixing refined flour turmeric, salt, sugar and water.
  7. Heat oil in a kadhai.
  8. Take the balls, dip in the batter and deep fry until they turn slightly golden brown.
  9. Serve as an evening snack. 
Regi Mathew

Regi Mathew, co-owner and culinary director of Kappa Chakka Kandhari in Chennai and Bengaluru, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for September. His culinary career, which began with the Taj Group of Hotels, has taken him to several countries, where he has learnt many cuisines. After 25 years in the F&B industry, he decided to closely explore the cuisine of his home state, Kerala. For three years, he travelled through the state, researching its food, and working with 265 housewives and 70 toddy shops, some of whom are now part of the restaurant’s kitchen. He has won several accolades in his career, including being adjudged the Chef of the Year at the Times Food Awards, Chennai, in 2018.

