The Border Security Force has said that a “red blinking light” was spotted near the Arnia sector of Jammu district on Tuesday night, reported India Today.

“Alert troops fired from their position towards the red blinking light, due to which it returned,” the BSF said in a statement. “The area is being searched. Nothing has been found so far.”

Media reports suggested that the “red blinking light” was a drone, but there was no official confirmation.

This was the sixth sighting of a suspected unmanned aerial vehicle since two explosions took place in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station on June 27, reported NDTV. The Jammu police had then said that it suspected a drone was used to drop explosive material, but the Indian Air Force had not confirmed it.

The Indian Air Force had said that one explosion caused minor damage to the roof of a building, while the other happened in an open area. Two officials had suffered minor injuries in the explosions.

The police had registered a first information report under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and also under the provisions of the Explosives Act in connection with the incident.

A day after the blast at the airport, the Indian Army said that two separate “drone activities” were tracked over the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military area in Jammu.

On June 26, a drone was spotted over the premises of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. The Ministry of External Affairs had confirmed the incident and said that India had officially taken up the matter with Pakistan.

Amid tensions between India and Pakistan over the suspected drone attack, Islamabad had accused New Delhi of orchestrating a bomb blast near Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed’s home in Lahore on June 23. India had refuted the allegations, calling it “baseless propaganda”.

Meanwhile, Rajouri and Srinagar districts have banned the use and possession of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles. The district administrations directed those who own drones to deposit them at their local police stations.

While Srinagar is the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajouri is close to the Line of Control in the Pir Panjal Valley.