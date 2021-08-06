The Centre on Friday renamed the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the country’s highest sporting honour, after hockey legend Dhyan Chand.

Announcing the decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had been receiving requests from people across the country to rename the award. “Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award,” he tweeted.

“Major Dhyan Chand was among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride for India,” Modi added. “It is fitting that our nation’s highest sporting honour will be named after him.”

The move came as Indians celebrated the performance of India’s hockey teams at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On Thursday, the Indian men’s hockey team beat Germany 5-4 to win a bronze, ending the country’s 41-year-old wait for an Olympic medal. India erupted in jubilation after the long-awaited win.

The women’s team hockey lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a match for the bronze medal on Friday, but won wide praise for its performance.

“We are feeling so disappointed because we were so close,” team captain Rani Rampal told PTI. “And we were 2-0 down and then we equalised and we were 3-2 up. I don’t know what to say, but yeah it hurts a lot because we couldn’t win the bronze medal.”

Rampal added that she was proud of her team. “Playing in the Olympic Games and finishing top four is not easy,” she said. “We came a long way. I think now we were closer, but sometimes close is not good enough.

Modi praised both the teams for their performance. “The exceptional performance of the men’s and women’s hockey team has captured the imagination of our entire nation,” he tweeted on Friday. “There is a renewed interest towards Hockey that is emerging across the length and breadth of India. This is a very positive sign for the coming times.”

The exceptional performance of the Men’s and Women’s Hockey Team has captured the imagination of our entire nation. There is a renewed interest towards Hockey that is emerging across the length and breadth of India. This is a very positive sign for the coming times. pic.twitter.com/E7HT3Gd7h5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

Meanwhile, social media users took the opportunity to point out that newly-refurbished cricket stadium in Motera in Ahmedabad was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium in February.

Several users demanded that the stadium’s name should also be changed.

Hopefully in the future sports stadium names will be after sportsmen too. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 6, 2021

Proud moment for Indian sports!



The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award has been renamed the #MajorDhyanChand Khel Ratna Award by a government that is named after the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) August 6, 2021

Great decision by Modi Govt to rename Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.



Now I hope they can rename Narendra Modi Stadium and Jaitley Stadium also. Remove all politician names. — Dhruv Rathee 🇮🇳 (@dhruv_rathee) August 6, 2021

Renaming the Khel Ratna Award after the great #MajorDhyanChand itself wouldn't be an issue if even the Narendra Modi stadium was renamed after a sportsman. In absence of that, this change only reeks of political vindictiveness by a petty govt! — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) August 6, 2021