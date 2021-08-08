The National Investigation Agency on Sunday raided more than 40 locations in 14 districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case, NDTV reported.

Unidentified officials told PTI that homes and offices of members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami are being searched.

In February 2019, the Centre had banned Jamaat-e-Islami for five years under anti-terror laws, claiming it was “in close touch” with militant outfits and was expected to “escalate secessionist movement” in the erstwhile state. In March, the NIA filed a case against Jamaat-e-Islami, claiming it was involved in terror activities at the behest of Pakistan, according to the Hindustan Times.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Central Reserve Police Force are assisting the NIA in Sunday’s operation.

Visuals from Anantnag district pic.twitter.com/IICd81bJ5Y — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2021

Raids are being conducted across Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Anantnag, Budgam, Rajouri and Shopian districts, among others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reportedly asked security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to take action to stop radicalisation of youth in the Union Territory.