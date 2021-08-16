The Union Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that the Indian government will help members of the Hindu and Sikh communities from Afghanistan who want to come to India, reported PTI.

“We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities,” ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. “We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan.”

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday evening after making rapid advances through the country amid amid the withdrawal of foreign troops. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country, reportedly for neighbouring Tajikistan.

The airspace over Afghanistan was closed on Monday afternoon after thousands fearful of Taliban rule desperately thronged the airport in an attempt to flee the war-torn country. At least five people were reportedly killed amid the chaos at the Kabul airport. Some videos showed horrifying images of at least two people who tried to escape Kabul by clinging to a plane fall after takeoff.

Bagchi told reporters in Delhi that the suspension of commercial flights has paused India’s repatriation efforts, reported NDTV. “We are awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the process,” he said.

“The situation in Afghanistan is being monitored on a constant basis at high levels,” Bagchi added. “The government will take all steps to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and our interests in Afghanistan.”

The spokesperson said that New Delhi will stand by the Afghans who have been India’s partners in promoting mutual developmental, educational and people-to-people endeavours.

He said that the Indian government had issued several advisories for the safety of its citizens in Afghanistan, including calling for their immediate return.

“We had circulated emergency contact numbers and had also been extending assistance to community members,” Bagchi added. “We are aware that there are still some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return and we are in touch with them.”

India on Monday said that Afghanistan’s neighbours will feel safer if there is zero tolerance for all forms of terrorism and if “it is ensured that the territory of Afghanistan is not used by terrorist groups to threaten or attack any other country”.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti made the statement at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, held under India’s presidency, on the situation in Afghanistan.

Tirumurti added that the current situation is of great concern to India as “Afghan men, women and children are living under a constant state of fear” and are uncertain about their future.

He also urged the international community to ensure the violence in Afghanistan comes to an end soon.

