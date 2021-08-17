Afghanistan: India evacuates embassy staff in Kabul after Taliban’s rapid takeover
Videos shared on social media showed people trying to cling to fuselage of departing American military plane to escape the Taliban.
The Indian government evacuated its embassy staff in Kabul in a special Air Force flight on Tuesday morning amid the crisis in Afghanistan. As many as 140 Indians, including last of the Indian embassy staff reportedly left the country.
Earlier on Monday, United States President Joe Biden defended his decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan. He blamed the unwillingness of the Afghan Army to fight the Taliban as a series of provincial capitals fell in rapid succession to the militant group.
His televised address came hours after thousands of desperate Afghans were seen trying to escape the Taliban takeover. They swarmed Kabul airport and some even clung to a US transport plane before takeoff. At least five people died in the chaos.
The Taliban swept into capital Kabul on Sunday and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan, ending a 20-year war.
Live updates
9.47 am: Russia’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov says Taliban has made Kabul safer in the first 24 hours than it had been under the previous authorities, reports Reuters.
9.37 am: As many as 140 Indians, including last of the Indian embassy staff, Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel and four mediapersons have taken off from the Kabul airport on board a special military flight on Tuesday morning, reports The Hindu.
9.15 am: The Indian government has evacuated its embassy staff in Kabul in a special Air Force flight, NDTV reports.
8.55 am: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says that the government has decided to evacuate Indian ambassador in Kabul and his staff.
Many countries are scrambling to empty their embassies and remove their staff after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.
8.44 am: The Centre announces new category of electronic visa to fast-track applications for entry into India amid the crisis in Afghanistan.
7.53 am: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discusses situation in Afghanistan with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Jaishankar says he has spoken on the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul.
Blinken has also spoken to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, according to Reuters.
7.30 am: India’s foreign ministry has set up a special cell for repatriation of Afghans.
7.25 am: The US president also warns the Taliban not to disrupt or threaten the evacuation of American diplomats and Afghan translators at the Kabul airport. “We will defend our people with devastating force if necessary,” he adds.
7.22 am: “We gave them [Afghans] every chance to determine their own future,” says the US president. “We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future.”
7.20 am: Biden admits that the Afghanistan government collapsed “more quickly” than what the US anticipated. “I stand squarely behind my decision,” he adds. “After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces.”
7.15 am: In a televised address from the White House, US President Joe Biden defends his decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan. He blames the unwillingness of the Afghanistan Army to fight the Taliban as a series of provincial capitals fell in rapid succession to the militant group.
“American troops cannot – and should not – be fighting and dying in a war that Afghan forces are by and large not willing to fight and die in themselves,” says the president.
Here are the significant developments from Monday:
- As the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan two decades after being toppled from power by the United States, thousands of people desperate to leave the country thronged Kabul airport. Some even clung to a US military plane as it taxied the runway. At least five people were killed in the chaos in the airport, according to reports.
- India’s Ministry of External Affairs, in its first official reaction to the Taliban takeover, said it will help members of the Hindu and Sikh communities from Afghanistan who want to come to the country amid the crisis.
- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Afghanistan has broken the “shackles of slavery”, despite scores of Afghans trying to flee the country. Meanwhile, China said that it was willing to deepen its “friendly and cooperative” with Afghanistan.