The Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government’s renovation of the Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab’s Amritsar city has raised concerns about the erasure of history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the memorial on Saturday.

Nearly 400 unarmed Indians were killed at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on April 13, 1919. The massacre was carried out by British soldiers under the directions of General Reginald Dyer, who ordered them not to stop firing until the ammunition had been exhausted.

As part of the makeover, the walls of the narrow lane – through which the soldiers led by Dyer accessed the Bagh – have been embossed with human sculptures. The points of entry and exit to the Bagh have also been changed, and a lotus pond has been built around the main structure, according to The Indian Express.

The changes gain significance ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls scheduled for early next year.

This is the original entrance - the one taken by Dyer. Before and after: pic.twitter.com/fuxkJUPq7J — Kim A. Wagner (@KimAtiWagner) August 28, 2021

The “Shahidi Khu [Martyrs Well]”, where those cornered by the British soldiers jumped into to save themselves from the firing, has now been enclosed with a glass shield, The Indian Express reported.

On Saturday, Professor of Global and Imperial History Kim A Wagner first posted on Twitter about the makeover of the walls in the lane connecting to the Bagh.

“Devastated to hear that Jallianwala Bagh, site of the Amritsar Massacre of 1919, has been revamped –which means that the last traces of the event have effectively been erased,” Wagner tweeted. “This is sadly just part of the general Disneyfication of the old city of Amritsar.”

Our history- being erased! Why? — Preet Kaur Gill MP (@PreetKGillMP) August 28, 2021

After Wagner’s tweet, several social media users criticised the Modi government’s decision to make changes to the historically significant location.

British Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston, Preet Kaur Gill, replied to Wagner, saying: “Our history – being erased! Why?”

To this, Wagner posted images of the changes made to the walls of the narrow lane, showing sculptures of men, women, children.

During the virtual inaugural event on Saturday, Modi said that the memorial will inspire the public to learn about our history and India’s journey to Independence, reported The Indian Express.

Here are some of the reactions to the beautification work:

Heartbreaking to see Jallianwala Bagh’s historic entrance permanently destroyed by way of renovation. Those walls told stories. Their plainness reminded Indian visitors of their own neighbourhoods, their own homes. https://t.co/CTn77e2omX — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) August 29, 2021

The First Pic is the Original Entrance of Jalianwala Bagh, from where General Dyer entered before ordering Massacre. It is a stark picture reminding of Horror. Second Picture is how it looks now after Narendra Modi Government Renovated it in name of “Preservation” pic.twitter.com/EIzTBXmzDT — Joy (@Joydas) August 29, 2021

Forgive me if I let out a cynical laugh when I hear complaints about the history of India not being taught correctly while allowing modern history to be desecrated right under our eyes. This is disrespectful to the memory of the horrific events of that day#JallianwalaBagh https://t.co/I0onhP7DYa — Ashwin Mushran 🇮🇳 (@ashwinmushran) August 30, 2021

On the name of renovation they are erasing our history..... Indian government should learn from Europeans#JallianwalaBagh https://t.co/3zLy64CZqV — Raj Sandhu (@sandhu94717) August 30, 2021

Devastated to hear that Jallianwala Bagh, site of the Amritsar Massacre of 1919, has been revamped - which means that the last traces of the event have effectively been erased. pic.twitter.com/7qAZR6bS44 — Madhav Mantri (@madhavmantri) August 30, 2021

who in their right mind thinks a place like jallianwala bagh needs beautification? https://t.co/RDTVBybHAJ — tam (@amitaghafa) August 30, 2021

Other changes to the memorial

A Salvation Ground has been constructed for visitors to observe silence to honour the martyrs. Four new galleries have been constructed by re-using underutilised buildings inside the premises to display the historical importance of the events that occurred in Jallianwala Bagh.

These galleries portray Punjab’s history, India’s Independence movement, and the Gadar Movement (international political movement as part of India’s freedom movement), reported The Indian Express.

The renovations also include sculptures of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, Sikh warrior Banda Singh Bahadur, and a statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.