A group of writers, activists and former bureaucrats on Wednesday urged the Indian government to provide shelter to all Afghan citizens who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country.

“There should be no discrimination on grounds of religion in providing shelter to Afghans who have been forced to leave their country,” the group, under the banner “Indian Friends of Afghanistan”, said.

Thousands of Afghan citizens are desperately trying to escape the country after the Taliban’s return to power on August 15. But the Indian government has said it will help members of the Hindu and Sikh communities from Afghanistan who want to come to India.

The 11 signatories included former Union ministers Natwar Singh, Yashwant Sinha, Mani Shankar Aiyar, former Indian Police Service officer Julio Ribeiro, former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung and experts on Afghan affairs.

The statement also added that India should permit temporary stay to Afghan journalists, artists and civil society leaders who feel threatened by the conditions in Afghanistan.

This was in purported reference to India’s deportation of an Afghan MP on August 20. The MP, who held a diplomatic passport that allows visa-free travel under an arrangement with the government of India, had flown from Istanbul to Delhi. Rangina Kargar said that she was treated like a criminal. After Kargar’s situation was made public, the Indian government apologised.

“The people of India stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Afghanistan in these difficult times as they seek to embark on a new road of hope towards peace, national reconciliation and national reconstruction,” the statement added.

The Indian Friends of Afghanistan also urged political parties not to use the “developments in Afghanistan to communally polarise Indian society for electoral gains”. Such attempts should be dealt with sternly, they added.

The statement was also in favour of India’s engagement with the Taliban in Doha.

On Tuesday, Indian Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal met a top Taliban leader. This was the first official meeting between an Indian diplomat and the Taliban since the insurgent group took over Afghanistan.

During his talks with Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the head of Taliban’s political office in Doha, Mittal said that Afghanistan should not be allowed to be used for “anti-Indian activities and terrorism”.

The statement also welcomed the withdrawal of United States troops on August 31, which marked the end of the 20-year-old “American mission”. However, they were critical of its chaotic execution and said that it encouraged terrorists to attack the Kabul airport on August 26.

More than 100 individuals, including US Army soldiers and Taliban militants, lost their lives in that attack. The Islamic State Khorasan – an affiliate of terror group ISIS – claimed responsibility for the attack.

Read the full text of the statement: