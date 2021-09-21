India on Tuesday morning registered 26,115 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,35,04,534 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The new cases are 13.68% fewer than Monday’s count of 30,256 infections.

The toll climbed to 4,45,385 after 252 people died in the last 24 hours. The active cases declined to 3,09,575 and comprises 0.92% of the total infections.

As many as 3,27,49,574 patients have recovered in the country so far.

India has administered 81,85,13,827 Covid-19 vaccine doses so far. A total of 96,46,778 shots were administered on Monday.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Other updates

Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh on Monday criticised the United Kingdom government’s decision to consider people vaccinated in certain countries, including India, as unvaccinated.

Uttar Pradesh did not have any active cases in 31 districts as of Monday while the state was able to restrict the fresh case count to below 100 for over two months, reported the Hindustan Times. Of the 75 districts in the state, only eight reported new coronavirus cases and the overall recovery rate was 98.7%.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the state has vaccinated more than 90% of the eligible population with the first dose of the coronavirus, reported ANI. She added that over 1 crore residents have received both the shots.

Mumbai’s civic body said that the Covid-19 vaccination drive will be conducted only at 73 of the total 316 inoculation centres on Tuesday due to a shortage of vaccines, reported PTI.

The Tamil Nadu government urged the Centre to allocate an additional 50 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines every week to allow the state to inoculate all the uncovered eligible persons by October-end besides administering the second dose to those who are due to receive them, reported PTI.

Global updates