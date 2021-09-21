The big news: Biden at UN vows ‘relentless diplomacy’ not ‘relentless war’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India warned the UK for not recognising the Covishield vaccine, and the defence academy will induct women candidates from 2022.
A look at the headlines right now:
- US does not seek new Cold War, says Joe Biden at UN General Assembly: While Biden did not name any country, the statement comes in the context of growing tensions between the US and China.
- UK’s decision to not recognise Covishield is discriminatory, says India, warns of reciprocal action: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said he had discussed the matter with the British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
- National Defence Academy will be prepared to induct women candidates by May 2022, Centre tells SC: In an affidavit, the defence ministry said that an expert group has been set up to formulate curriculum and medical standards of admission of women candidates.
- Material seized from Newslaundry will not be leaked, IT department tells Delhi High Court: The raid was aimed at verifying tax payment details and remittances made by the organisation, officials said.
- SC pulls up Karnataka HC for dropping organised crime charges against accused in Gauri Lankesh murder: The High Court had dropped the charges against Mohan Nayak who was accused of providing shelter to the alleged killers.
- US orders new review of drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians: The reviewer will review the chronology of events leading to the tragedy and decide if any disciplinary action is warranted.
- Heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore from Afghanistan seized in Gujarat, say officials: The Enforcement Directorate has launched a money laundering investigation into the seizure.
- Delhi HC refuses to grant interim relief to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, his wife in coal scam case: The High Court directed the Enforcement Directorate to respond to Banerjee’s petition seeking to quash the summons issued to him and his wife.
- India’s religious composition has largely remained same since first Census, shows study: The study by Pew Research Center concluded that migration and religious conversion have had very little effect in altering India’s religious composition.
- Justin Trudeau to remain prime minister of Canada, but without a majority: He will have to rely on Opposition parties to pass laws.