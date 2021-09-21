A look at the headlines right now:

US does not seek new Cold War, says Joe Biden at UN General Assembly: While Biden did not name any country, the statement comes in the context of growing tensions between the US and China. UK’s decision to not recognise Covishield is discriminatory, says India, warns of reciprocal action: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said he had discussed the matter with the British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. National Defence Academy will be prepared to induct women candidates by May 2022, Centre tells SC: In an affidavit, the defence ministry said that an expert group has been set up to formulate curriculum and medical standards of admission of women candidates. Material seized from Newslaundry will not be leaked, IT department tells Delhi High Court: The raid was aimed at verifying tax payment details and remittances made by the organisation, officials said. SC pulls up Karnataka HC for dropping organised crime charges against accused in Gauri Lankesh murder: The High Court had dropped the charges against Mohan Nayak who was accused of providing shelter to the alleged killers. US orders new review of drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians: The reviewer will review the chronology of events leading to the tragedy and decide if any disciplinary action is warranted. Heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore from Afghanistan seized in Gujarat, say officials: The Enforcement Directorate has launched a money laundering investigation into the seizure. Delhi HC refuses to grant interim relief to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, his wife in coal scam case: The High Court directed the Enforcement Directorate to respond to Banerjee’s petition seeking to quash the summons issued to him and his wife. India’s religious composition has largely remained same since first Census, shows study: The study by Pew Research Center concluded that migration and religious conversion have had very little effect in altering India’s religious composition. Justin Trudeau to remain prime minister of Canada, but without a majority: He will have to rely on Opposition parties to pass laws.