The big news: Modi praises Joe Biden’s efforts on Covid, climate change, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A gangster was killed in a shootout inside a Delhi court, and India rejected China’s accusations on border standoff.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Trade holds great significance in India-US ties, Narendra Modi tells Joe Biden: This was the first time that Modi and Biden met in person after the latter became the US president in January.
- Gangster shot dead in Delhi court, attackers dressed as lawyers killed by police: The assailants were members of a rival gang.
- MEA rejects Beijing’s remarks on Galwan clashes, blames China’s ‘provocative behaviour’ for standoff: China said India’s ‘illegal trespass’ of the Line of Actual Control lin violation of previously-signed agreements led to clashes.
- Bandh observed in Assam’s Darrang district day after two killed in police firing: A large number of police officers were deployed in Goroikhuti, Dholpur I and III villages in Sipahjar area.
- In a first, Sensex ends above 60,000-mark and Nifty at 17,853: Information Technology firms and realty stocks led the rally on Friday.
- Delhi police chief forms special cell to monitor 2020 riots investigation: The order was issued after courts have repeatedly pointed out flaws in the police inquiry.
- In Jantar Mantar hate slogans case, event organiser Preet Singh gets bail: The court said it would not be appropriate to express any opinion if Singh’s demand for a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ made for an offence under IPC Section 153A.
- Supreme Court sets aside Madras HC observation on EWS reservations in medical courses: The High Court on August 25 had said that the Centre’s decision to provide the 10% quota would require the Supreme Court’s permission.
- Teenager killed in Shopian gunfight was not a militant, says family: The police alleged that Anayat Ashraf Dar had attacked a civilian.
- Madhya Pradesh HC seeks state’s reply on plea challenging police objection to university webinar: Among the speakers at the webinar were poet and scientist Gauhar Raza and Delhi University professor Apoorvanand.