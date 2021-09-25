The big news: At UN, Modi invites global vaccine manufacturers to India, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Jignesh Mevani and Kanhaiya Kumar will join the Congress on September 28, and feminist icon Kamla Bhasin died.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Essential to ensure Afghan territory is not used for terrorist activities,’ says Narendra Modi: This was the first time that he made a direct reference to the situation in Afghanistan at a global platform since the Taliban took over the country last month.
- Jignesh Mevani and Kanhaiya Kumar to join Congress on September 28: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the party’s working president of the Gujarat unit Hardik Patel will be present at the event to induct the two leaders.
- Poet and feminist icon Kamla Bhasin dies at 75: She was one of the founders of Jagori, a civil society organisation working for women’s empowerment.
- Assam CM hints at role of Popular Front of India in incident that killed two people: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the Muslim organisation had ‘mobilised public’ to attack policemen.
- Cinemas in Maharashtra to reopen from October 22: The announcement follows the reopening of schools and places of worship.
- India and US call for prosecution of 2008 Mumbai terror attackers: US President Joe Biden backed India on permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council and entry to the Nuclear Suppliers Group.
- Cyclone Gulab developing over Bay of Bengal, yellow alert issued in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: A depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by 11.30 pm on Saturday.
- Mamata Banerjee criticises Centre for saying PM-CARES not public authority: Opposition leaders have also raised questions about why government employees have been asked to donate to the fund if it does not belong to the Centre.
- Facebook India head rejects report of executive not taking action against BJP leader’s hate speech: A report in 2020 said Facebook India’s former public policy director opposed the idea of removing incendiary posts by T Raja Singh against Rohingya Muslims.
- Pakistan plays ‘victim of terrorism’, but fosters terrorists in backyard, India tells UN: New Delhi was replying to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s demand that ‘human rights violations and demographic changes’ in Kashmir should be stopped.