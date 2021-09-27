A look at the top headlines right now:

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader says Bharat bandh to mark a year of farm laws successful: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait called for talks with the government to fulfill their demand of withdrawing the laws. Clashes erupt during BJP campaign for Bhabanipur polls, Dilip Ghosh’s security officer pulls out gun: The saffron party alleged that Dilip Ghosh was kicked and heckled by Trinamool Congress supporters in Kolkata. Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro quits Congress, says party not same for which he fought: Reports speculated that Faleiro might join the Trinamool Congress as he praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. RSS-linked magazine targets Amazon, calls it ‘East India Company 2.0’: Amazon later issued a statement claiming the company has had a ‘positive impact on small businesses’ in India. New Zealand police say safety plans in place after Hindutva threats to professor: Mohan Dutta, the dean’s chair of communication at the Massey University, had published a paper on ‘Islamophobic elements’ in the Hindutva ideology. SC pulls up Centre for changing syllabus of NEET exam: The syllabus for the NEET Super Specialty exams were changed on August 31 ahead of the test on November 13-14. At least 73% of Odisha’s population has antibodies, shows sero survey: The presence of antibodies indicates they may have been exposed to the infection even if they hadn’t developed symptoms of the disease. Suvendu Adhikari moves Calcutta HC seeking dismissal of Mukul Roy as an MLA: Mukul Roy had defected to Trinamool Congress months after winning the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in the West Bengal Assembly elections on a BJP ticket. Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, citizens to have health IDs: The prime minister said that medical records of citizens will be digitally protected. Social Democrats narrowly beat Angela Merkel’s conservative party in Germany: The party has won 25.7% of the popular vote, while Chancellor Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party fell to a historic low of 24.1%.