A look at the top headlines right now:

Navjot Singh Sidhu quits as Punjab Congress chief: Three Punjab Congress leaders and one state Cabinet minister also resigned ‘in solidarity with’ Sidhu. Kanhaiya Kumar joins Congress, Jignesh Mevani offers support to party: The Gujarat MLA said that he cannot join the party as he is an independent legislator. SC seeks Centre’s response on plea challenging CBI inquiry into West Bengal post-poll violence cases: In its plea, the West Bengal government argued that the CBI was unlikely to conduct a fair investigation into the matter. Five Bajrang Dal members arrested in Mangaluru for heckling women for ‘being in company of Muslims’: The Hindutva group members attacked a group of medical students on Sunday evening. Over 100 Chinese troops entered 5 km into Indian territory in Uttarakhand in August, says report: The Chinese soldiers reportedly crossed over to Barahoti ridge through Tun Jun Pass. One militant killed, another captured after infiltration bid in Uri, says Army: Six LeT militants had tried to enter India on September 18 but four returned to PoK after security forces intercepted their movement, the Army said. UP orders inquiry against IAS officer after video purportedly shows him encouraging conversion: Some reports said that Mohammad Iftikharuddin ‘preached about religious conversion’ at his home while others said he attended the event. Calcutta High Court allows Bhabanipur bye-election to be held as scheduled on September 30: A petitioner had challenged the EC’s decision to prioritise the bye-poll, in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is among the candidates. Delhi HC asks police to file status report on plea to increase security in district courts: Assailants dressed as lawyers had shot dead gangster Jitendra Gogi inside Rohini court in Delhi last week. Singer R Kelly convicted for sex trafficking, abusing minors: Sentencing in the case is scheduled for May 4. Kelly faces the possibility of spending decades in prison.