The big news: Navjot Sidhu likely to continue as Punjab Congress chief, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Moderate voter turnout recorded for Bhabanipur bye-polls, and Amarinder Singh said he will quit the Congress but ruled out joining BJP.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- After meeting CM, Navjot Sidhu likely to remain Punjab state Congress chief, say reports: A formal announcement on the matter will likely be made on October 4 after Channi discusses certain objections raised by Sidhu at a Cabinet meeting.
- Bhabanipur bye-polls records 53.32% turnout till 5 pm, results to be announced on October 3: The poll holds significance for Mamata Banerjee as she needs to get elected as an MLA from the constituency by the first week of November to continue as West Bengal chief minister.
- Amarinder Singh says he will quit Congress, but won’t join BJP: There was speculation about the former Punjab chief minister joining the saffron party after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening.
- Air Force allowed to court martial officer accused of raping colleague: The complainant had demanded a police investigation as Air Force authorities had allegedly attempted to talk her out of registering a complaint.
- Delhi violence a ‘conspiracy’, important to review cases, says police commissioner Rakesh Asthana: In an interview, Asthana said that the police will take a fresh look at some cases and plug the loopholes.
- Zydus Cadila’s vaccine to be made part of Civid-19 immunisation programme soon, says Centre: The shot would be priced differently than the ones being used currently, the Union health secretary said.
- ‘How can highways be blocked perpetually,’ asks Supreme Court on farmers’ protest: The court also referred to its verdict in the Shaheen Bagh case, saying that public spaces cannot be occupied indefinitely for an agitation.
- At least 29 students of Mumbai’s GS Medical College test positive for coronavirus: The city’s civic body has asked King Edward Memorial Hospital to conduct RT-PCR tests for all students and their relatives.
- UP businessman who died during police raid suffered ‘coma due to injuries’, says autopsy report: The report listed a number of injuries, including one that caused a swelling in the middle of the businessman’s head.
- Delhi bans Chhath celebrations in public places, lists guidelines for gatherings in festive season: The disaster management body has relaxed curbs on large gathering with some restrictions till November 15 during which Durga Puja and Diwali will be celebrated.