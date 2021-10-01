A look at the top headlines right now:

Amarinder Singh counters Harish Rawat’s ‘treated him with highest regard’ claim: Rawat, who is in charge of Congress’ affairs in Punjab, asked the former chief minister not to ‘help the BJP’. Siddique Kappan did not write like a ‘responsible journalist’, says UP Police in chargesheet: Kappan, a Kerala-based journalist, has been in prison since October last year for trying to report on the Hathras gangrape case. Government denies report that Tata Sons bid for disinvestment of Air India has been approved: A report said that Tata Sons was preferred over the bid placed by Ajay Singh, the chairman of private airline SpiceJet. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi meets Modi, demands withdrawal of farm laws: Channi also said that the Centre should resume talks with the farmers protesting against the laws. Violence during eviction in Assam prima facie a case of human rights violation, says state panel: The Assam Human Rights Commission has asked the state home department to respond within 21 days on whether an inquiry commission has been formed. Farmers have ‘strangulated’ Delhi, says SC on their plea to protest in Jantar Mantar: The court said that the farmers have already challenged the agricultural laws so they should have trust in the judicial system. Home Ministry report on Kashmir has fabricated stories, claims Gupkar Alliance: It said the projects mentioned in the report were approved before 2019 but were shown as ‘an outcome of abrogation of Article 370’. Fuel rates hit record as global oil prices near a three-year high: In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 107.95 and diesel is Rs 97.84 per litre. This is the highest among all metros. ‘I am very disturbed by what police officers are doing,’ says Chief Justice NV Ramana: He spoke of ‘atrocities’ committed by them but did not specify any particular incident. Kangana Ranaut is trying to delay proceedings in defamation case, Javed Akhtar tells Mumbai court: Ranaut has accused the magistrate hearing the case of being biased and sought transfer of the matter to another court in Mumbai.