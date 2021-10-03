Two civilians were shot dead by suspected militants in separate attacks in Srinagar on Saturday, Greater Kashmir reported.

The first attack took place in the city’s Karan Nagar area, the police said. “One individual identified as Majid Ahmad Gojri was shot at by the terrorists near Madina Complex,” they added. The man was moved to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The police have filed a case and begun an investigation into the incident. “Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime,” they said.

In the second attack, suspects militants shot a power department employee in SD Colony Batamaloo, according to Greater Kashmir.

“He received injuries in his abdomen and was being treated at SMHS [Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital] but succumbed later in the night,” the police said. “The area is under cordon and searches are underway to nab the attackers.”

On Saturday, suspected militants also threw a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force bunker in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, India Today reported. The grenade missed its target and and caused no casualties.