The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested the sixth accused person in connection with the death of Kanpur property dealer Manish Gupta on September 28, India Today reported.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that the police arrested the accused person, Sub-Inspector Vijay Yadav, near the Railway Museum in Gorakhpur after receiving a tip-off.

Gupta died during a police raid at his hotel in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. A day later, his wife alleged that he died due to an assault by the police after he objected to their actions. In her complaint, she had named six policemen for allegedly murdering her husband.

The police had earlier claimed that Gupta died after he fell and injured himself in his hotel room. However, they subsequently registered a murder case against the six police personnel.

With Yadav’s arrest, all the accused persons in the case have been taken into custody.

Yadav had come to Gorakhpur as the police were conducting searches at his native place in Jaunpur district, Kumar said. He had been trying to flee to another place, he added.

Apart from Yadav, the other five accused police personnel are Station House Officer Jagat Narain Singh from Amethi, Sub-Inspectors Akshay Kumar Mishra and Rahul Dubey, and constables Kamlesh Kumar Yadav and Prashant Kumar, according to India Today.

On October 1, the Uttar Pradesh government recommended an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into Gupta’s death.

The case

Gupta, a resident of Kanpur, was at the Krishna Palace Hotel in Gorakhpur on September 28 along with two other people – Harveer Singh and Pradeep Kumar – when five to seven police officers came to their room.

The officers reportedly sought identity documents from the three people. When Gupta asked them why they were being disturbed late at night, the policemen allegedly started threatening him.

Singh said that he later saw Gupta being dragged outside the room by police personnel, with blood all over his face.