The big news: Over 25 killed by floods, landslides in Kerala, and nine other top stories
- Toll due to floods, landslides rises to 27 in Kerala, yellow rain alert issued in 11 districts: Five people have also died due to rain-related incident in Uttarakhand.
- ‘Cannot cut corners’ in approving Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, says WHO: The global health body said that it was waiting for further information from the Indian company to consider its request for an emergency use listing.
- Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, four others sentenced to life term for murdering former sect manager: Ranjit Singh was shot dead in Khanpur Kolian village in Kurukshetra district on July 10, 2002.
- Nearly 160 trains hit by farmers’ protests on Lakhimpur violence: The protestors were demanding the dismissal of Union minister Ajay Mishra. Meanwhile, Mishra blamed the Uttar Pradesh Police for the violence and accused them of negligence.
- Mobs set fire to several houses and shops belonging to Hindus in Bangladesh’s Rangpur district: Members of several Hindutva organisations staged protests across the Barak Valley in Assam against the communal violence in Bangladesh.
- Lawyer shot dead inside district court in UP’s Shahjahanpur city: An advocate has been arrested in the case, the police said.
- Maharashtra Police file cheating, forgery case against private investigator Kiran Gosavi: The Narcotics Control Bureau had claimed that Gosavi was an independent witness in a drugs bust in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son was arrested.
- Inter-caste couple hacked to death allegedly by woman’s family members in Punjab: The couple had got married on October 1 despite objections from the woman’s family.
- Colin Powell, first Black US secretary of state, dies of Covid complications: He became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1989, and then became the secretary of state in 2000.
- China’s third quarter growth rate slows to 4.9% from 7.9% in second quarter: The slowest quarterly growth in a year came on the back of challenges like a slump in the crisis-hit property sector and shortage of electricity.