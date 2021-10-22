The big news: 39 women Army officers get permanent commission, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Actor Ananya Panday questioned in drugs case for second day, and court rapped police over investigation in Delhi riots cases.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Thirty-nine women Army officers get permanent commission after winning legal battle in SC: A total of 72 women officers had approached the Supreme Court after they were denied permanent commission.
- Actor Ananya Panday questioned by NCB for second day in Mumbai drugs case: The case is related to a raid conducted on October 2 by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The agency had raided a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai and seized drugs on board.
- Court says it will hold police responsible if investigating officers fail to follow orders in Delhi riots cases: A magistrate’s court in Delhi said that investigating officers cannot delay compliance of an order for being unaware of directions.
- The 100 crore vaccine milestone answers questions about India’s ability to fight Covid, says Modi: In an address to the nation, the prime minister said that when coronavirus hit the country, questions were raised about whether India would be able to fight the pandemic and how it would vaccinate such a huge population.
- Police seize two-wheelers in Srinagar, shut down internet in some areas: Many residents alleged that their two-wheelers were seized by police officials, who did not check their documents. The residents were asked to collect their vehicles from the police after October 26.
- I was offered Rs 300 crore to clear deals of ‘Ambani’, RSS officer, claims former J&K governor: Satya Pal Malik alleged there was a scam involved in the deals and he cancelled them.
- Trinamool MP Sushmita Dev claims BJP workers attacked her during campaigning in Tripura: In a video, Dev could be seen being manhandled when one of the attackers notice that she was filming the incident.
- Coronavirus may have killed up to 1.8 lakh healthcare workers globally, says WHO: The health body’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that data from 119 countries suggest that on average, two in five health and care workers globally are fully vaccinated.
- Police arrest man who placed Quran at Durga Puja pandal sparking communal violence in Bangladesh: Iqbal Hossain, who had been absconding, was found near Sugandha beach area of Cox’s Bazar.
- Alec Baldwin kills cinematographer, injures director after firing prop gun on movie set: The incident happened during the shooting of movie Rust, the Santa Fe police said in a statement. The deceased person has been identified as Halyna Hutchins, 42, who was working as the director of photography.