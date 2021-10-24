A look at the top headlines right now:

Aryan Khan case witness says he was made to sign blank papers: The witness, Prabhakar Sail, identified himself as a bodyguard of a private investigator who was involved in Aryan Khan’s arrest. Jailed militant killed, two police officers and an army jawan injured in gunfight in J&K’s Poonch: The militant, Zia Mustafa, had been lodged in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kot Bhalwal prison for the last 14 years. In a separate incident, a civilian was killed during a cross-firing between Central Reserve Police Force personnel and suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday. Gautam Navlakha’s health has worsened in jail, not being allowed phone calls, says his partner: In a statement, Sahba Husain said that the Bhima Koregaon accused has been shifted to a high-security barrack in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja Jail. Reports say hundreds detained, some charged under PSA in J&K amid Amit Shah’s visit: Shah reached Jammu and Kashmir for a three-day visit on Saturday. Security was tightened in the Union Territory in preparation of his visit, with drones and motorboats of the Central Reserve Police Force used to secure operation. Fuel rates rise for fifth straight day, diesel price crosses Rs 100-mark in West Bengal: In Delhi, petrol cost Rs 107.24 per litre and diesel Rs 96.32 a litre on Sunday. Decriminalise possession of small quantities of drugs, suggests social justice ministry: It has suggested that those held with small quantities of drugs be given compulsory treatment instead of a jail term. Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra suspected to have contracted dengue, moved to hospital: Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son had been in jail since his arrest in the case related to the violence that broke out on October 3. India records 15,906 new coronavirus cases, 2.5% fewer than Saturday’s count: Assam reported over 300 new cases for the fifth day on Saturday. Tripura Police provides security to over 150 mosques after allegations of vandalism: The state unit of the Jamiat Ulama (Hind) has alleged that the mosques and multiple localities dominated by Muslims have been attacked in the last three days. ‘China’s foray into Myanmar, Bangladesh is not in India’s interest’, says Bipin Rawat: New Delhi must engage more with its neighbouring countries to counter Chinese influence, Rawat said.