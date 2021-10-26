India recorded 12,428 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday morning – the lowest daily rise in 238 days, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said. The country’s tally of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in January last year rose to 3,42,02,202.

The Covid-19 toll in the country rose to 4,55,068 after it recorded 356 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India’s tally of active case stood at 1,63,816 – the lowest in eight months, according to the health ministry. As many as 3,35,83,318 people have recovered from the infection in the country.

The country has administered 1,02,94,01,119 vaccine doses since the beginning of the inoculation drive in January. More than 64 lakh shots were administered on Monday.

The United States will lift travel restrictions on India, China and several European countries from November 8, Reuters reported. Travelers will be required to submit certificates of vaccination from an “official source”.

State updates

Maharashtra registered 889 new coronavirus cases on Monday – the lowest daily rise since May 2020, according to PTI. The state’s overall tally rose to 66,03,850. Its toll went up to 1,40,028 with 12 more deaths. Schools and colleges in West Bengal will reopen for in-person classes from November 16 after a 20-month gap, The Times of India reported.

Global news