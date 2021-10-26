A look at the top headlines right now:

Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing in drugs case to continue on Wednesday: Khan has been wrongly arrested since no drugs had been recovered from him, his lawyer Mukul Rohatgi told Bombay High Court. In Lakhimpur Kheri case, hundreds of farmers attended protest, why are there only 23 witnesses? SC asks UP: The Supreme Court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to identify more witnesses in the case and to provide protection to all. Covaxin may get approval from World Health Organization in 24 hours: India had in April applied to the world body for emergency use listing of the vaccine. NCB’s Sameer Wankhede has been tapping phones illegally, alleges Nawab Malik: Wankhede planted drugs in actors’ homes, which the agency raided later, the Maharashtra minister claimed, citing an unnamed NCB official’s letter. New Delta Plus variant is highly transmissible, but may not be lethal, says ICMR: Seventeen cases of the variant have been recorded in India. India Today Group files Rs 2 crore suit against ‘Newslaundry’ for defamation, copyright infringement: The lawsuit also seeks an order to have 34 articles published on the news website and 65 videos on the portal’s YouTube channel removed. SC to examine SIT report that gave clean chit to PM Modi, 63 others in 2002 Gujarat riots: The court said it wants to see the justification given by the SIT in its closure report and the reasoning of the magistrate court that accepted it. ED should maintain status quo on Amnesty International’s assets, orders Delhi High Court: It directed that status quo be maintained till a PMLA Tribunal hears Amnesty’s appeal against the agency’s move to attach its bank accounts and fixed deposits. J&K college students, staff booked under UAPA for celebrating Pakistan’s cricket win against India: India had lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday. China imposes lockdown in two cities as coronavirus infection count rises: Residents of Ejin Banner and Lanzhou have been directed not to leave their homes.