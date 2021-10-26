The big news: No bail for Aryan Khan as HC adjourns hearing till Wednesday, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC directed UP to identify more witnesses in Lakhimpur violence case, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin may get WHO’s approval within 24 hours.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing in drugs case to continue on Wednesday: Khan has been wrongly arrested since no drugs had been recovered from him, his lawyer Mukul Rohatgi told Bombay High Court.
- In Lakhimpur Kheri case, hundreds of farmers attended protest, why are there only 23 witnesses? SC asks UP: The Supreme Court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to identify more witnesses in the case and to provide protection to all.
- Covaxin may get approval from World Health Organization in 24 hours: India had in April applied to the world body for emergency use listing of the vaccine.
- NCB’s Sameer Wankhede has been tapping phones illegally, alleges Nawab Malik: Wankhede planted drugs in actors’ homes, which the agency raided later, the Maharashtra minister claimed, citing an unnamed NCB official’s letter.
- New Delta Plus variant is highly transmissible, but may not be lethal, says ICMR: Seventeen cases of the variant have been recorded in India.
- India Today Group files Rs 2 crore suit against ‘Newslaundry’ for defamation, copyright infringement: The lawsuit also seeks an order to have 34 articles published on the news website and 65 videos on the portal’s YouTube channel removed.
- SC to examine SIT report that gave clean chit to PM Modi, 63 others in 2002 Gujarat riots: The court said it wants to see the justification given by the SIT in its closure report and the reasoning of the magistrate court that accepted it.
- ED should maintain status quo on Amnesty International’s assets, orders Delhi High Court: It directed that status quo be maintained till a PMLA Tribunal hears Amnesty’s appeal against the agency’s move to attach its bank accounts and fixed deposits.
- J&K college students, staff booked under UAPA for celebrating Pakistan’s cricket win against India: India had lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday.
- China imposes lockdown in two cities as coronavirus infection count rises: Residents of Ejin Banner and Lanzhou have been directed not to leave their homes.