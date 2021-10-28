An operation theatre technician at a medical college in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri was on Thursday terminated from service for posting a WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan’s win against India in the recent T20 World Cup match.

The technician, Safiya Majeed, was employed at the Government Medical College, Rajouri. Brij Mohan, the principal of the college, issued the termination order.

The order stated that the technician’s WhatsApp status suggested disloyalty to the nation. It also noted that she went on casual leave for five days from October 21, and did not subsequently return to work.

India played against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24. Pakistan won the match by 10 wickets.

Several people across the country have faced disciplinary action and criminal cases for celebrating the result.

On October 25, the Jammu and Kashmir Police registered two separate cases under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against students of medical colleges who celebrated Pakistan’s victory.

Hostel wardens and the management of the Government Medical College in Karan Nagar and the Sher E Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Soura of Srinagar district were also booked under the anti-terror law.

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, the police detained six persons after purported videos emerged of a group celebrating Pakistan’s victory and shouting objectionable slogans.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a first information report against three Kashmiri students in Agra for allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans after the match. The Raja Balwant Singh Engineering College, where they were studying, suspended them.

A private school teacher in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city, Nafeesa Attari, was sacked from her job after she shared a celebratory post on WhatsApp. The police have arrested her and booked her for assertions prejudicial to national integration.