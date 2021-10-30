The big news: Aryan Khan walks out of Arthur Road jail, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Actor Puneet Rajkumar’s funeral will be held on Sunday, and PM Modi invited Pope Francis to India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Aryan Khan walks out of jail in drugs case: Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son was granted bail in the case on Thursday.
- Fans mourn actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s death in Bengaluru: His funeral is scheduled to take place on Sunday.
- PM Narendra Modi meets Pope Francis, invites him to India: The Indian prime minister is in Rome to attend the G20 Summit.
- Voting ends for bye-polls in 13 states, 1 Union Territory, Assam, Bengal record over 70% turnout: The polling percentage in Meghalaya was 80.62%, and for Mizoram, it was 81.29%.
- Amarinder Singh rejects reports of backend talks with Congress, says decision to quit party is final: The former Punjab chief minister is expected to launch his political outfit soon.
- Action against students will increase sense of mistrust, Mehbooba Mufti to PM: Kashmiri students have been charged under the Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act for celebrating Pakistan’s win.
- Modi is becoming more powerful because Congress is indecisive, claims Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister brushed off the possibility of an alliance with the Congress for the Goa Assembly elections.
- Tripura High Court takes note of violence, asks government to submit report by November 10: On October 26, a mosque and properties belonging to Muslims in North Tripura had been vandalised during a VHP protest against the unrest in Bangladesh.
- NCB used same witness in five other cases since last year: The man, Adil Fazal Usmani, is also among the 10 witnesses in the Mumbai drugs case, in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested.
- Was told to stop funding langars for protesting farmers if I wanted to enter India, says NRI businessman: Darshan Singh Dhaliwal said that Indian immigration officials have regularly questioned him about why he was supporting the farmers’ protest.