A look at the headlines right now:

Aryan Khan walks out of jail in drugs case: Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son was granted bail in the case on Thursday. Fans mourn actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s death in Bengaluru: His funeral is scheduled to take place on Sunday. PM Narendra Modi meets Pope Francis, invites him to India: The Indian prime minister is in Rome to attend the G20 Summit. Voting ends for bye-polls in 13 states, 1 Union Territory, Assam, Bengal record over 70% turnout: The polling percentage in Meghalaya was 80.62%, and for Mizoram, it was 81.29%. Amarinder Singh rejects reports of backend talks with Congress, says decision to quit party is final: The former Punjab chief minister is expected to launch his political outfit soon. Action against students will increase sense of mistrust, Mehbooba Mufti to PM: Kashmiri students have been charged under the Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act for celebrating Pakistan’s win. Modi is becoming more powerful because Congress is indecisive, claims Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister brushed off the possibility of an alliance with the Congress for the Goa Assembly elections. Tripura High Court takes note of violence, asks government to submit report by November 10: On October 26, a mosque and properties belonging to Muslims in North Tripura had been vandalised during a VHP protest against the unrest in Bangladesh. NCB used same witness in five other cases since last year: The man, Adil Fazal Usmani, is also among the 10 witnesses in the Mumbai drugs case, in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested. Was told to stop funding langars for protesting farmers if I wanted to enter India, says NRI businessman: Darshan Singh Dhaliwal said that Indian immigration officials have regularly questioned him about why he was supporting the farmers’ protest.