Sabyasachi withdraws mangalsutra ad after Madhya Pradesh home minister threatens legal action: Narottam Mishra claimed that the advertisement was ‘highly objectionable and hurtful’.

COP26 summit is last, best hope to limit global warming, says chief of climate talks: Alok Sharma said that countries across the world were feeling the impact of climate change in the form of floods, cyclones, wildfires and record temperatures.

Former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee returns to Trinamool Congress after quitting BJP: He joined the Trinamool Congress at a rally held by the party’s National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Tripura. Haryana bans sale, use of firecrackers in 14 districts ahead of Diwali: The order will also be applicable in cities and towns where the average air quality index in November last year was in the ‘poor’ category, or worse. Pune Police file third cheating case against Aryan Khan case witness Kiran Gosavi: The complainant has alleged that Gosavi took money from him and promised to give him a job in Malaysia in 2018-19. Petrol crosses Rs 115 per litre in Mumbai as fuel prices rise for fifth consecutive day: In Delhi, petrol price rose to Rs 109.34 a litre, the highest-ever, while diesel prices stood at Rs 98.07 per litre. Uttar Pradesh government has exploited Dalits, OBCs and Brahmins, alleges Priyanka Gandhi: She was addressing a rally at Chief Minister Adityanath’s bastion of Gorakhpur, months ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

Maharashtra government allows single journey tickets for travel in Mumbai local trains: Earlier, only people working in essential services could get single journey tickets, while others needed to get monthly, quarterly or half-yearly passes.

RSS says people should declare if they have converted, not take advantages from both communities: Anti-conversion laws are needed to stop minorities from increasing their population through ‘fraud or allurement’, the organisation’s general secretary said. Blast in border district triggers tension between Assam and Mizoram: A Mizoram Police officer was arrested after the blast in Assam’s Hailakandi district.