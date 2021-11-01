India on Monday morning recorded 12,514 new cases, pushing the infection count to 3,42,85,814 since the pandemic broke out in the country in January last year. The new cases are marginally lower than Sunday’s count of 12,830 infections.

With 251 deaths, the toll increased to 4,58,437. The number of active cases in the country fell by 455 to 1,58,817. As many as 3,36,68,560 people have recovered from the infection.

India has so far administered 1,06,31,24,205 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. On Sunday, 12,77,542 shots were administered.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting with the administration of over 40 districts that have less than 50% coverage of first Covid-19 vaccine shot or low second dose coverage. In a statement, the prime minster’s office said the meeting will take place on Wednesday after Modi returns from the G20 Summit and Conference of Parties 26 events.

State updates

With Diwali festival approaching, people can be seen gathered in markets in violation of Covid-19 norms in Delhi, Chennai and Indore, reported the Hindustan Times. Many residents were without masks and not adhering to physical distance norms.

Local trains services resumed in West Bengal on Sunday, six months after being shut down in view of the coronavirus pandemic, reported The Indian Express. However, travellers were seen without masks and compartments were packed with passengers in violation of Covid-19 norms.

Delhi schools reopened for all classes with 50% capacity on Monday, reported ANI. Kerala too resumed classes after 18 months in a staggered manner from November 1 starting with Classes 1 to 7 and Classes 10 and 12 with Covid-19 protocols in place.

Global updates