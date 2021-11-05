A look at the headlines right now:

Sameer Wankhede off Aryan Khan case as NCB transfers investigation to Delhi team: The officer, however, downplayed the development saying he had asked for the matter to be probed by a central agency.

Navjot Singh Sidhu withdraws resignation as Punjab Congress chief: However, he said that he will return to his office only when the state gets a new advocate general. Delhi’s air quality remains hazardous a day after Diwali: Despite the worsening pollution, residents of the city burst crackers to celebrate the festival on Thursday. Meanwhile, four persons were injured after several vehicles collided in Greater Noida due to low visibility created by smog. BJP’s Kapil Mishra attends puja organised at Gurugram namaz site: Muslims have been offering Friday prayers under police protection at the city’s Sector 12A locality due to threats from Hindutva outfits.

Pfizer says its antiviral Covid-19 pill cuts risk of hospitalisation, death by 89%: The company’s chief executive said the results were ‘a real game-changer’ in the world’s efforts to stop the devastation of the pandemic.

Farmers protest in Haryana against BJP MP after he calls them ‘jobless alcoholics’: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Ravi Azad claimed that one protestor sustained injuries after the police resorted to baton charge.

No Chhath celebrations on beaches, says Mumbai’s municipal body: The city’s civic body has asked citizens to celebrate the festival at artificial ponds. Human rights groups seek release of Chinese journalist jailed for Covid reporting: Zhang Zhan is now close to death after going on a hunger strike, her family said.

Suspected militants fire at a hospital during gunfight in Srinagar: The police said that the militants escaped by taking advantage of the presence of civilians. Mukesh Ambani, family are not relocating to UK, says Reliance: A report had said that the Asia’s richest man was planning to make the 300-acre country club in Buckinghamshire, Stoke Park, his primary residence.

