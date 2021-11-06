Ten people died in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar city on Saturday after a fire at an intensive care unit of the Civil Hospital there, NDTV reported.

Another person has sustained critical injuries.

The blaze has now been put out. Preliminary information suggests that a short circuit may have been the cause of the fire, according to the news channel.

Twenty people were undergoing treatment at the unit when the fire broke out, News18 Lokmat reported.

Fire officials rushed to the spot and moved several patients with the help of nurses, doctors and ward boys.

Further details are awaited.