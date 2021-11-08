A look at the headlines right now:

Civilian shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar: The police have registered a case and are conducting a search operation.

Heavy rain likely to continue in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, weather department warns of landslides: Three people have died because of the downpour in the state since November 6.

Supreme Court wants to appoint former High Court judge to monitor Lakhimpur Kheri violence probe: The chief justice criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for not providing enough details in its status report on the police investigation into the violence.

French publication Mediapart alleges new evidence of kickbacks in Rafale jet deal: Meanwhile, the Congress asked what is the secret deal between Italian defence company Finmeccanica and the Modi government.

Witnesses cooked up statements in North East Delhi riots case, Umar Khalid’s lawyer tells court: The activist said that a witness in the conspiracy case was unable to classify his activities as acts of terrorism.

Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district records 89 Zika virus cases: Seventeen children and one pregnant women were among those who have tested positive.

India to buy one crore Zydus Cadila’s Covid shot at Rs 265 each: The needle-free applicator will be sold separately for Rs 93 per unit.

BJP brands me ‘anti-national’ when I don’t support them, says Telangana chief minister: Telangana BJP president had demanded K Chandrashekar Rao’s resignation for saying that India was losing its land at Arunachal Pradesh borders to China everyday.

Security at Mukesh Ambani’s home increased after two people ask taxi driver for his address: The driver told the police that the men had a large bag with them.

Rappers Travis Scott, Drake sued after deaths, injuries at US concert: The complainant accused the performers of ‘inciting mayhem’ at the event.

