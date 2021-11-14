Coronavirus: India records 11,271 new cases, 285 deaths in 24 hours
Children under the age of five arriving in India will not have to carry a Covid-19 negative report, the health ministry said.
India recorded 11,271 new coronavirus cases on Sunday morning, pushing the overall tally of infections to 3,44,37,307 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 4.88% lower than Saturday’s count of 11,850.
India’s toll rose to 4,63,530 as it recorded 285 more deaths in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases in the country stood at 1,35,918. They account for 0.39% of the total infections, according to the Union health ministry. The total number of recoveries in India is 3,38,37,859.
Other updates
- Andaman and Nicobar islands did not record any coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the health department officials said according to News18. The Union Territory has seven active cases currently.
- The Centre said that children under the age of five years arriving in India will be exempted from coronavirus tests, ANI reported. However, they will have to undergo tests if they show symptoms of Covid-19.
- Germany on Saturday said it will mobilise 12 soldiers to assist healthcare services, The Guardian reported. With a surge in coronavirus cases, the country will also provide booster shots to people at care homes and hospitals.
- Russia recorded 1,241 deaths in the last 24 hours – its highest single day record since the beginning of the pandemic, The Guardian reported.
- The coronavirus has infected over 25.29 crore people across the world and caused more than 50.95 lakh deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.