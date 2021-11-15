The big news: Journalists arrested for covering Tripura violence get bail, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Centre said stubble burning is not a major cause of Delhi pollution, and India allowed tourists from 99 countries to enter without quarantine.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Journalists arrested for covering anti-Muslim violence in Tripura get bail: Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha were arrested on Monday morning on charges of spreading communal disharmony. They also face charges of “fabricating and concealing records” about the recent violence, apparently as part of “a criminal conspiracy”.
- Centre says stubble burning is not a major cause of Delhi pollution, SC calls ‘hue and cry’ baseless: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the central government, said that burning of farm waste accounted for just 10% of the emissions on an average through the year.
- India allows foreign tourists from 99 countries to enter without quarantine: The government has asked fully vaccinated foreign tourists to self-monitor their health for 14 days after arriving in India. They will also have to upload a Covid-19 negative test result taken within 72 hours of departure and submit a self-declaration form.
- Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s Nainital home set on fire amid controversy over his new book: Last week, two lawyers in Delhi had filed complaints against Khurshid, accusing him of comparing Hindutva with terrorist groups ISIS and Boko Haram in a passage in the book.
- Shops belonging to Muslims burnt during bandh called by BJP in Amravati, say police: The BJP observed the bandh in response to a protest staged by a Muslim organisation on Friday against the recent communal violence in Tripura.
- Ahmedabad to ban stalls selling non-vegetarian food from Tuesday: An official of the city’s civic body said that the decision was taken as there were complaints of “bad smell” from morning walkers, those visiting religious spaces and “parents as these were leaving negative impact on minds of young children”.
- SC collegium approves lawyer Saurabh Kirpal’s elevation as Delhi High Court judge: The recommendation came three years after it was first proposed in October 2017. It was reportedly delayed due to his sexual orientation.
- Supreme Court refuses to hear Centre’s petition against doorstep delivery of ration in Delhi: The Supreme Court noted that the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear the matter on November 22.
- UP agrees to appoint retired judge to monitor inquiry, SC asks for IPS officers in team in Lakhimpur Kheri case: In the last hearing, the Supreme Court had directed the state to appoint a former High Court judge and suggested the names of Justices Rakesh Kumar Jain and Ranjit Singh.
- China defends its decision of joining India on phasing down instead of eliminating coal in COP26 pact: Beijing said that developed nations must lead in stopping the use of coal before asking developing countries to do so.