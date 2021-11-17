Three cases have been filed against four persons in the last two days in Maharashtra for posting allegedly provocative posts on social media in connection with the Tripura violence, PTI reported on Tuesday, citing the police.

“The action has been taken on the directions of Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingale and Additional SP Anurag Jain,” Inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande of the local Crime Branch told PTI.

Bhatlawande said that the cases were registered in Gandhi Chowk, Swami Vivekanand and Udgir City police stations in Latur district.

The police officer said that the social media posts were based on the October 26 communal violence in Tripura and the subsequent protests that took place in some cities of Maharashtra on November 12 and 13.

Reports of communal violence first emerged from Tripura last month. Activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had allegedly vandalised a mosque and properties of Muslims in North Tripura district during a protest against the anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh earlier in October.

But the police had claimed that no mosque had been burnt in the district.

Following this, incidents of stone-pelting was reported in Maharashtra’s Amravati city during protests against the violence in Tripura last week. The Bharatiya Janata Party had then observed a shutdown in response to a protests staged against the Tripura violence on November 13.

During the bandh, two shops belonging to Muslims were burnt down. On Monday, the police arrested several BJP leaders, including former Maharashtra minister Anil Bonde, Amravati Mayor Chetan Gavande, the district BJP chief Nivedita Choudhary and Amravati Municipal Corporation leader of House Tushar Bharatiya.