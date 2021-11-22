India recorded 8,488 new coronavirus cases on Monday morning, pushing the overall tally of infections to 3,45,18,901 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was the lowest in 538 days or over 17 months, according to the Union health ministry

The country reported 249 more deaths in the last 24 hours. The toll rose to 4,65,911.

The number of active coronavirus cases in India stood at 1,18,443, while the count of recoveries was 3,39,34,547. The country’s recovery rate is now 98.31%.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Since the beginning of its inoculation drive in January, India has administered over 116.87 crore vaccine doses. Of these, nearly 33 lakh were administered on Sunday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will on Monday hold a meeting with officials from Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Puducherry to discuss the progress of the Covid-19 vaccine drive. Less than 70% of the population in the three states and Union Territory has received the first dose, PTI reported.

