West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit to Delhi to discuss the extension of the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force, PTI reported.

Banerjee will be in Delhi between Monday and Wednesday to push for unity among the Opposition parties and discuss Centre’s funds allocation for West Bengal with the prime minister, NDTV reported.

“I shall talk to the prime minister about the BSF issue,” Banerjee said, according to India Today. “They are taking our lands forcibly. They are using central agencies for this. Tomorrow [Tuesday], I have an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

On Tuesday, the West Bengal government had passed a resolution against the Centre’s decision to extend the Border Security Force’s jurisdiction to 50 km from the international boundary in the state.

The Centre has also extended the jurisdiction of the security forces for a similar area from the international border in Punjab and Assam.

In all three states, the Border Security Force’s area of operation was earlier up to 15 kilometres from the international border.

Meanwhile, Banerjee on Monday also criticised the violence against members of the Trinamool Congress in Tripura.

“Anarchy reigns in Tripura,” she said according to India Today. “People are openly roaming with daggers and sticks.”

Tension between supporters of the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party have escalated in Tripura in the run-up to the civic body elections, which are scheduled to take place on November 25.

On Sunday, Trinamool Congress leader Saayoni Ghosh was arrested by the Tripura Police for allegedly attempting to murder BJP workers at Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s rally in Agartala.

Last week, clashes had erupted between supporters of the two parties in Khowai district in which 19 people, including two policemen, were injured.